Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal insists G-8 results will have no bearing on league title race

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Frank Nuttal says the results of the just ended GHALCA G-8 tournament will have no bearing on the forthcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Phobians were stunned by Dreams FC in the final of the season's curtain raiser competition following a 2-1 defeat at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

And with Frank Nuttal's men suffering a shock defeat to the newly promoted side, pundits have suggested the manner in which they lost will cause further doubts to creep into the Phobians camp, having taken an early minute lead before the Dawu-based outfit rally back to clinch the title.

But the former Gor Mahia gaffer believes the outcome of the tournament insists the results of the tournament will have no influence on the outcome of who will lift the Premier League as his team is still in a transitional period.

“It’s a long way to go, this not necessarily an indicator of what will happen in the league," Nuttal told reporters.

“They are teams that are not in the finals such as Kotoko, Medeama, Aduana and other teams and they will not be disappointed not to be in the finals but am sure they will all be fighting during the league campaign."

“So today’s results is not necessarily an indicator of what will happen over the months ahead.”

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)