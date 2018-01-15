Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal NOT too excited despite semifinal berth

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal has urged club supporters not to be overzealous after they booked a place in the semifinals stage of the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The Accra-based giants advanced to the second stage of the season's curtain raiser competition after labouring to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 3-2 in the final group match at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians were pegged back by Stephen Bentil's 27th minute header but defender Christopher Bonney levelled the score line for the Premier League giants.

Dwarfs regained their lead through Joseph Esso from the spot kick after Moro Adams was brought down by Richard Akrofi.

However, three minutes after Crabs had taken the lead, Richard Zuma came from the bench to restore parity for the second time for Hearts from an expertly taken pass by Samudeen Ibrahim.

With the game looking set for a 2-2 draw, hero of the day Richard Zuma magically weaved between two Dwarfs defenders to fire home the winner for Hearts.

And during Coach Nuttal's post-match interview, the Scottish trainer expressed his joy over his team's die-hard attitude but was quick to implore their supporters to tone down their expectations in the competition.

“I’m very pleased with the players perseverance and sticking to our game plan and maintaining the concentration. It’s only a preseason game and is part of the rebuilding process, so we shouldn’t get carried away,” Nuttall said in post-match interview.

Hearts face off against bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the semifinal.

