Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall arrives in Cape Coast to scout WAFU Cup of Nations talents

Published on: 17 September 2017
Frank Nuttall

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall has joined the list of local coaches watching the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Cape Coast. 

The Scotsman was in the stands on Sunday to watch the Ivory Coast and Niger play in the second round match of Group B.

Nuttall could be around to monitor players to be recruited by the former African champions.

Ghana Premier League teams have been window shopping for talents since the competition started last Saturday.

 

