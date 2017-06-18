Hearts coach Frank Nuttall calls for support ahead of FA Cup clash against Young Wise

Hearts of Oak head coach Frank Nuttall wants teeming fans to throw more support for his players as they seek to reach the quarter-final stage of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday against second tier side Young Wise.

The Phobians recovered from a heavy defeat at WAFA to beat Bolga All Stars 4-0 in the last game but they are up against stubborn side Accra Young Wise – who accounted for elimination of Great Olympics – in the round of 16 of the 2016/17 MTN FA CUP competition.

Hearts are third on the league log, six points behind leaders WAFA, and could progress to the last 8 of the FA Cup competition with victory over Young Wise.

Speaking to Hearts News ahead of the game, Nuttall says the fans should be positive for the team.

“Be positive with the players; support them because we are at that stage of the season when we need their increased support,” the Hearts head coach said about what he expects from the fans.

“Things are not easy for the players and so we need as much support as possible [to be able to get our hands on our targets for the season].”

Revealing the latest team news, coach said his players are ready for Sunday’s clash with Accra Young Wise.

“We have trained well. The players have trained well but of course we have got four players missing because of duty with the Black Stars B. In fact, they have been missing since May.

“But the players we have [at our disposal] have trained very well. Leonard Tawiah is back from suspension and that gives me more options to consider for the weekend.”

On Sunday’s opponents and conquerors of Accra Great Olympics in the cup competition, Nuttall said: “I have had a report about them and of course they are in the last 16 [of the FA Cup] but of course any competitor that comes up against us is going to be a tough game.

“The game against Kotoku Royals and Sporting Mirren weren’t easy game and I am sure Young Wise will be highly motivated against us so we got to be very focused and well prepared. I think we just have to take it as it comes and we just get on with it.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)