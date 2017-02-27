Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall praises 'exemplary' striker Alexander Kouassi

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall is delighted with the output of Alexander Kouassi who deputized for Cosmos Dauda.

The Ivorian was handed a starting role and he justified his selection by scoring the opener in the 2-1 win defending champions Wa All Stars.

It was a well-struck effort from Kouassi who also provided the assist for the winning goal scored by Thomas Abbey.

Nuttall says Kouassi was exemplary and a reflection of how his boys are ready to punch above their weights.

''First of all, Cosmos Dauda has applied himself very well in previous matches, and because we had three games in the week and the lots of travelling we have

done,it was important to put out some fresh legs to start the game,'' Nuttall said in a post match presser.

''And Alexander played and took his goal very well and battled for the team, it shows how the players are willing to work out for the team.''

