Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall preaches consistency after season's first win

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall says his side must not rest on their oars after recording their first league win of the season on Sunday.

The Phobians avenged defeat against defending champions Wa All Stars with a 2-1 at the Accra Sports stadium.

Hearts scored first through Ivorian import Alexander Kouassi and went on squander a lot of scoring chances.

All Stars levelled through Richard Arthur but the Phobians snatched the match winner through Thomas Abbey.

''I think it was a huge progress from the previous three games but you know its about consistency and we have to work towards it,'' the Scotsman is quoted by sportsworldghana.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)