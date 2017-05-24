Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall targets MTN FA Cup glory

Hearts of Oak head coach Frank Elliott Nuttall has indicated he is taking the FA Cup serious after advancing to the next stage of the competition.

The Phobians walloped second tier side Kotoku Royals 4-0 last Sunday to progress to the round of sixteen of this year's cup competition.

''Absolutely, we are taking the cup competition very seriously. It wasn’t in my thoughts about how I can change my team to give other players a chance; that did not even come into my thinking,'' the Scotsman told accraheartsofoaksc.com.

''My whole thought was about how can we win the game and get through to the next round of the competition so that was the governing and reasoning behind the team selection.''

The capital club last won the coveted trophy in 2000 even though they are record holders with 10 titles.

By Nuhu Adams

