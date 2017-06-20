Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall thrilled with FA Cup win over Young wise United

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Frank Nuttall has described the performance of his players in the 1-0 win over Accra Young Wise as a ‘professional job’.

The Phobians ended Accra Young Wise’s amazing run in the MTN FA CUP, beating the Division One side by a lone goal at the Zaytuna Park on Sunday to book their place into the last 8 of the competition.

An own goal from Young Wise striker Abdul Rahman Abdullah settled the contest in a game in which the Phobians could not really get out of gear.

“I am very pleased with the players and staff because they are all working very hard but it was a very professional job by the players today,” Nuttall told accraheartsofoaksc.com in his post match interview.

“It was a difficult game but it was as expected because Young Wise got one chance to try and overcome Hearts of Oak and they were at home but we stood up to it well and well done to the players.

“I am in every competition and every game to win it. I thank the fans for coming so please they should come and support us in the next game.”

