Hearts of Oak coach Henry Wellington disappointed over team's display in Wa All Stars victory

Hearts of Oak coach Henry Wellington has lamented on his side's display despite their 3-1 win over Wa All Stars in Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Goals from Selasie Bakai, Joseph Esso and Cosmos Dauda ensured the Phobians returned to winning ways after the humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Berekum Chelsea in the last round.

However, according to Wellington, his team did not play with the character of a side that was playing at home and lost concentration too many time in the match.

"We play at home with this character am not impressed at all,” Wellington said after the match.

“When you are playing a match you have to be fully concertrating after ninety minutes, you have to be fully focus on the field.”

“Although we won but l have to talk to my players.”

Hearts occupy 3rd on the league table with 10 points.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)