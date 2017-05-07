Hearts of Oak coach Nuttall says players are highly motivated after Kotoko win

Hearts of Oak head coach Frank Nuttall says his players are highly motivated adding that the victory over Kotoko is a mark of the progress the team has made.

The Phobians cruised to a 3-1 victory over Asante Kotoko last Monday in the first league of the Ghana at 60 Anniversary Cup match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nuttall was on a one-week break at the time of the match but insists he’s not surprised by the win over the Porcupines.

“I was able to follow the game on Twitter and also saw some highlights; I will look at the DVD in the near future,” Nuttall told accraheartsofoaksc.com

“We were always capable of winning the game; it is a tough game, it is a derby. But I also know that we have got players that are highly motivated and it was good that we won the game [against Kotokko]. Some people will talk about the margin of victory but to be honest, it is not something that I would look at.”

Team Hearts are on a six-game unbeaten run, having won four and drawn two within the period. And coach reveals the run is an example of the progress the team has made.

“We need to be reminded that this is part of an unbeaten period and I think it is just another example of the progressing that we are making.”

