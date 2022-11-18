Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic lauds players character after win over Accra Lions despite red card

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic lauded his players' "character" and "beautiful mentality" following their victory over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians commanded a 3-1 victory against Lions, despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the game.

Goals from Gladson Awako, Ibrahim Salifu and Benjamin York were goalscorers on the days for Matic’s side as they walked away with all three points.

Awako was sent off in the 29th minute, but the Phobians remained competitive and earned a deserved win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Character, beautiful mentality of my players and teamwork and team spirit [did the work]," Matic said after the game.

“This is an unbelievable something that I’ve never seen in my life. But we deserved to win."

Hearts now climb to the sixth position on the league table, four points off the first team, Aduana FC.