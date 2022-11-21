Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic says they conceded cheap goals against Dreams 

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic expected more from his team's league match against Dreams, but he is pleased that they avoided defeat after falling behind 2-0.

The Phobians battled back to earn a point in the second half, but Matic believes they should have won. They conceded cheap goals, according to the Serbian.

Dreams took a 2-0 lead thanks to David Van Dijk's brace, but Hearts' pressure paid off with an own goal and a late strike by Benjamin York to complete the comeback.

“The way and how we played, when you see result of 2-0, you just don’t believe, very cheap two goals.

“We cannot give opportunity to opponents like this, two half chances and they scored two goals without a chance but team spirit again was good.

“I said before the game, I will give opportunity to all players, young players played today and now we see, we miss experience.

“But in the end, I can say I must be satisfied when we scored the second goal in the last five minutes but want more.” Slavko Matic told StarTimes.