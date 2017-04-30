Hearts of Oak confirm Frank Nuttall to return next week

Hearts of Oak head coach Frank Nuttall will return to the club next week after taking a short trip to Scotland, the club have confirmed.

Nuttall will not be present for Monday's match with Asante Kotoko but he will return before match-day 14 fixture of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

The Scot, who helped the team to record two wins, two draws and a single defeat in the month of April, has been nominated for the Nasco Electronics GH Coach of the Month award.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)