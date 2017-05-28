Hearts of Oak defender Insuah Musah sidelined for TWO months after knee surgery

Hearts of Oak stalwart centre back Inusah Musah has been ruled out for the next six-eight weeks after having successful ankle surgery.

The 23-year-old went under the knife a week ago and is already at the early stages of his rehabilitation.

''He [Inusah] is at the early stages of his rehab and there will be some weeks before he will be able to play again. The possibility to play is good and so he should be back playing,'' head coach Frank Nuttall told accraheartsofoaksc.com

Inusah last played in the 1-0 defeat away to Berekum Chelsea in match-day 9 of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season but club physiotherapist Ernest Anum says the defender will need about six-eight weeks to heal.

''Inusah went for surgery about a week ago and so far he is doing very well,'' Anum revealed.

''Ankle injuries usually take six-eight weeks to heal and so Inusah will be out within that period. But he is doing well at the moment and we are positive all will go well for the defender.''

