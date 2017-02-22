Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah fears Ebusua Dwarfs threat

Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah is expecting a tough duel against Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

The centre-back is worried by the team's slow start to the season after recording two straight draws.

''Last time round in Cape Coast we where able to secure a point, but this time round anything can happen,'' Inusah said in an interview.

''We have a poor start to the season having secured two points in our first two match. So we’ll work on improving our performance and make our supporters proud.''

