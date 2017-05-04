Hearts of Oak defender Isaac Baadu joins Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah
Nigerian Professional Football League side Ifeanyi Ubah have signed Hearts of Oak defender Isaac Baadu.
The centre back has signed a two-year contract and re-united with former coach Yaw Preko who is now in-charge of the club.
"This is a big opportunity for me and I hope to build on that to achieve success," Baidoo told Goal.
"I want to be a superstar and that needs commitment so I will do my best here to get playing time. There are a lot of Ghanaians in the Nigerian league so I don't think I'm going to miss home frequently.
"I've heard a lot about the club and the expectations of the supporters but I'm ready for the challenge. My performance here, whether good or bad will have a bearing on transfers in the future so I don't have to be a bad example."