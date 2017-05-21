Hearts defender Robin Gnagne set to make injury comeback in MTN FA Cup clash with Kotoku Royals

Hearts of Oak defender Robin Gnagne is set to play for the first time this season when the Phobians welcome Kotoku Royals to the Accra sports stadium.

Hearts will face the second tier side in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 on Sunday with general captain Gnagne expected to feature at the back for Frank Nuttall’s men.

The Ivorian import picked up a knee injury in the club’s first Premier League game against Inter Allies at the El-Wak.

Gnagne who was ruled out for three months started training with the club’s first team two weeks ago.

