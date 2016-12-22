Hearts of Oak edge third-tier side Madina Miracles SC in pre season friendly

Hearts of Oak beat Madina Miracles SC 2-1 in a friendly game at the Legon Ajax Park on Wednesday.

Augustine Sefa helped himself to a brace in the opening 35 minutes of the game before the visitors pulled a goal back through their impressive striker Mubarak.

The Phobians hosted the Division 2 side as part of the preseason programme for the 2016/17 season and they were given a very good test by the young visitors.

Hearts took the lead in the 13th minute through right back Augustine Sefa who caught the keeper napping at his near post from a corner kick.

Richard Arhin and Daniel Kodie also went close to increasing the tally for the Phobians but the latter headed a good cross from the right just over the bar whilst Kodie drew a good save from the visitors' goalkeeper.

Sefa doubled his tally and the team's lead via a fortuitous deflected strike in the 35th minute to put Hearts in the driving seat but Miracles got back into the game seven minutes later.

The first half lasted for an hour but there was no goal in the second game.

Coach Henry Lamptey made nine changes to the side for the second game but whereas a cricket score seemed likely with Cosmos Dauda and Bright lukman leading the attack with fulsome support from the rasta-haired midfield tandem of Mustapha Essuman and Malik Akowuah Malik flanked by the mercurial Ike Mensah and SaMudeen Ibrahim, Miracles survived the Hearts late surge and held their own to keep the score respectable.

FIRST HOUR

HEARTS XI vs MIRACLES: Benjamin Mensah (38 Silvanus Evans Gbeti), Augustine Sefa, Kassenu Ghandy, Robert Addo, Akorfi Richard, Alhassan Aminu (28' Richard Edwumawura Rich Yamoah, Paul Acquah, Daniel Kodie, Richard Arhin (38 Samuel Yeboah), Kwame Kizito (38 Musah Ibrahim), Thomas Abbey (c)

SECOND HOUR

HEARTS XI vs MIRACLES: Evans Gbeti (63 Samuel Ayaliga Barthez Akurugu), Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Joshua Otoo, Kelly Addae Atingah Vincent, Robin Gnagne (c), Mustapha Essuman, Isaac Mensah, Malik Akowuah, Musah Ibrahim (63 Samudeen Ibrahim), Sam Yeboah (63 Cosmos Dauda), Bright Lukman.

