Hearts of Oak engineer moves to appoint ex-WAFA coach Klavs Rasmussen

Former WAFA coach Klavs Rasmussen is reported to be the leading candidate for the Hearts of Oak job.

The 51-year-old Dane quit his job in April this season after a string of poor results in the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League.

Hearts are without a substantive coach after sacking Henry Wellington and his deputy Edward Odoom last week.

The club's U20 coach Seth Hoffmann has taken of the team's training during the break.

''Management has resolved to as a matter of urgency, to headhunt for the 51-year-old trainer to salvage the technical challenges at the club,'' an unnamed source told Graphic Sports

''We want a coach that can help revive the team in the shortest possible time and we all saw the exploits of Rasmussen during his first year at WAFA.

''His achievements during last season and his understanding of the game in the Ghana League were considered and the decision was to go for him,'' the source told the Graphic Sports.

''He has all the experience that we are looking for and we believe that as an academy coach, he will be able to help rebuild our youth teams as well.''

Rasmussen guided the academy boys to a second place finish last season after a spending one year-and-a-half at the club.