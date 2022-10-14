Hearts of Oak fan CK Akonnor confesses to falling in love with Asante Kotoko

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has admitted to falling in love with Asante Kotoko during his time with the club despite being a huge fan of Hearts of Oak.

Akonnor had the opportunity to coach Hearts of Oak, a club he had supported since he was a child, but he struggled to make an impact and was fired.

The 48-year-old was appointed Kotoko coach in 2018 and led the Porcupine Warriors to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage within a year.

“[When I went to Kotoko] I felt like I was working and I had to be professional, give all my best for the team. I don’t look at it from that fan perspective but as a job that has been given they pay me so I have to give my best to the club,” he said on Metro TV.

“To be honest with you I was Hearts of Oak supporter but I became to love Kotoko because of what I experienced when I went there. My house and my family were all Hearts supporters. My father is Hearts of Oak man.

“I was seen in more professional way. If am with Kotoko I want to beat Hearts and if am with Hearts I want to beat Kotoko. No doubt about it.

Akonnor is one of few coaches who have managed the senior national team, as well as the two biggest clubs in the country.