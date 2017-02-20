Hearts of Oak fans taunt wideman Patrick Razak after poor show against Medeama

Hearts fans taunted winger Patrick Razak following his unflattering performance against Hearts of Oak.

The 21-year-old was uninspiring for the Phobians as they laboured to a goalless draw against the Tarkwa-based side.

Razak, who enjoyed a fabolous run last season, appeared out of sink with low level performance at the Accra sports stadium.

The Phobian faithful were quick to put the boot in on their winger who appeared a pale shadow of himself.

Hearts failed to break resolute Medeama down as the two teams shared the spoils in the capital.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)