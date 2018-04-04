Hearts of Oak finally sign former Nea Salamina striker Kojo Obeng Junior

Hearts of Oak have signed former Nea Salamina striker Kojo Obeng Junior on a four-year deal.

Obeng has been linked with the Phobians since leaving the Division One League side.

The 13-goal striker for last season in the Division One League is reported to have signed a pre-contract with Latvian top-flight side Spartaks Jurmala.

"I am very happy to join the biggest football club in the country. I developed love for Hearts of Oak since childhood," Obeng told Kickgh.com in an exclusive interview.

"For now am in Accra. I will be training with the team on Wednesday morning [Today].

"I opted for the club because of the love for them and am praying to start my career at Hearts of Oak on a bright note with more goals.''

