Hearts of Oak forward Cosmos Dauda poised to lead Phobians to glory in G-8

Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda has expressed his determination to lead the club to GHALCA G-8 triumph at the expense of Dreams FC on Sunday.

The Phobians booked their ticket to this year's GHALCA G-8 after overcoming sworn adversaries Asante Kotoko 4-2 on penalties, where they will engage Premier League returnees Dreams FC in the finals at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Dawu-based will also go into the encounter on the back of 6-5 penalty victory over Medeama SC 6-5 but Dauda has fired a salvo at them, claiming that the trophy is one of their main priorities this season as they set out to sweep all titles in the coming campaign.

“The team is committed to the cause of the club, which is to win every trophy placed before us and the G8 is surely not an exception. Everybody is expected to muck in. I am expected to score more goals to help the club achieve this feat. I have always believed in my convictions and I know that task is not impossible to achieve,” the 24-year-old told Kickgh.com

Dauda has registered one assist in the tournament and scored none but he's expected to lead the line for the Phobians on Sunday.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)