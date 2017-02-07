Hearts of Oak forward Cosmos Dauda ready to lead the Hearts of Oak attack in the new season

Hearts of Oak’s Nigerian born forward Cosmos Dauda has revealed his readiness for the new season after scoring 11 goals to help the Phobians finish 3rd last season.

Dauda, was one of the stand out players for the Phobians in what was generally a chaotic campaign that saw them change three coaches before the season came to an end.

Despite the uncertain nature of the campaign,one positive story was the performance of Cosmos Dauda who showed tremendous improvement and ruthlessness in front of goal.

“Last season was very good for me but I need to follow it up with another good showing again this season,” Dauda said

“The feeling of growing in your club was perfect but as a footballer or a human being the general idea is to continue improving and doing well.”

The new Ghana Premier League season is set to start in the coming week.

