Hearts of Oak forward Richard Zuma predicts win over Asante Kotoko in G-8 semifinal

Hearts of Oak sensation Richard Zuma has fired a salvo at Asante Kotoko ahead of their Wednesday's highly anticipated GHALCA G-8 semifinal clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Phobians booked their place in the last four of the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament when they defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 3-2 in the final group game, thanks to budding forward Richard Zuma, who climbed off the bench to hit a brace for the Premier League giants.

Frank Nuttal's men have met bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in the semifinal stage of the competition but Zuma, who will be playing in his debut Super Clash match following his move to the Phobians from lower-tier side Emmanuel FC, has thrown the gauntlet to their rivals ahead of the match.

“Something good will come out from the game against Kotoko on Wednesday,” Zuma told Happy FM.

“Whatever God directs me to do is what i’m going to do on Wednesday.”

The highly predicted clash will be the first game for the two adversaries in 2018.

