Hearts of Oak goalie Ben Mensah apologises for howler against WA All Stars

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah has apologised to fans for his howler in 2-1 win over Wa All Stars on Sunday.

Mensah was saved by Thomas Abbey who scored winning goal after his howler gifted All Stars equaliser with less than 10 minutes to end the game.

A low cross slipped through his fingers to the feet of Richard Arthur who tapped in.

In an interview, Mensah said "I want to apologise for my howler that caused us the goal agaunst Wa All Stars".

