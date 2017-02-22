Hearts of Oak goalie Ben Mensah named Man-of-the-Match in Ebusua Dwarfs draw

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ben Mensah was named Man-of-the-Match in his side's 1-1 draw at Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.

The custodian is proving to be a worthy signing after making several saves to deny the home side.

In the 87th minute, Mensah produced with a double fist clearance to deny the home side.

Mensah joined Hearts of Oak this term after leaving relegated New Edubiase United.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Benjamin Mensah has been named the man-of-the-match in today's game with @ebusua_dwarfs. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/VSxbaGObh9 — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) February 22, 2017

Hearts of Oak scored first through Patrick Razak on 9 minutes but Dwarfs snatched the leveller two minutes after the break through Nicholas Gyan.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)