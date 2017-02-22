Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Hearts of Oak goalie Ben Mensah named Man-of-the-Match in Ebusua Dwarfs draw

Published on: 22 February 2017
Ben Mensah

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ben Mensah was named Man-of-the-Match in his side's 1-1 draw at Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday. 

The custodian is proving to be a worthy signing after making several saves to deny the home side.

In the 87th minute, Mensah produced with a double fist clearance to deny the home side.

Mensah joined Hearts of Oak this term after leaving relegated New Edubiase United.

Hearts of Oak scored first through Patrick Razak on 9 minutes but Dwarfs snatched the leveller two minutes after the break through Nicholas Gyan.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations