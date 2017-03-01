Hearts of Oak goalie Ben Mensah will learn from howler against Wa All Stars

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ben Mensah says he will learn from the mistake that nearly cost his team all three points against Wa All Stars over the weekend.

The young goalkeeper has been one of the shining stars for the Phobians but his mistake against Wa All Stars has highlighted a part of his game that requires working on.

“I will disagree with the notion that I was not testes against Wa All Stars. I made a lot of saves but with Arthur’s goal, I thought I had caught the ball but it went into an indent and due to the rain, it slipped away from me. I apologise to the fans. It will not happen again and I have put it behind me. I will correct my mistakes and give off my best in the next game.”

