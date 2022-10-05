Hearts of Oak going to Africa without a head coach worrying - Yaw Preko

Great Olympics head coach Yaw Preko says Hearts of Oak may have had their timing wrong regarding the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Phobians parted ways with Coach Samuel Boadu and his backroom staff last week following a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign.

The MTN FA Cup champions had failed to record a win after three matches played in the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

With just a few days to Hearts of Oak’s first game in the competition, Coach Yaw Preko is worried the absence of a strong technical team might be a problem for the club.

“In the case of Accra Hearts of Oak, it is quite worrisome because looking at the timing is very quiet unfortunate but I believe the board knows why they took that decision at this particular moment. I believe the board weighed all options before taking such a decision to let go the coach go. Who knows they might have already had a replacement before this happened”, he said in an interview on Happy FM.

“We all want Kotoko and Hearts to do well so I believe they will get this sorted out before their clash.We want our teams to do well, we want them to strive in Africa so we can get more slots in Africa because we only have two slots and when they perform badly it affects all of us”. He added.

Hearts of Oak have appointed David Ocloo as a deputy coach and he will be in charge for the AS Bamako game.

Hearts of Oak is looking to raise the flag of Ghana in Africa this season following Asante Kotoko’s elimination from the CAF Champions League by RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso.