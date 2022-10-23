Hearts of Oak hail Daniel Afriyie Barnieh after inspiring performance in Ghana U23 victory at Mozambique

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has received praise from Hearts of Oak after leading Black Meteors to a victory over Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Sunday.

Barnieh, who has been tipped to make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scored twice as Ghana defeated Mozambique 2-1 in Maputo, taking a giant step to reaching the next round of qualifiers.

Black Meteors dominated the first department of the match and created a couple of chances but couldn't get any of them at the back of the net.

Ghana got the breakthrough in the 63rd minute of the match after Barnieh converted a penalty kick to put the Meteors in the lead.

The Mambas came very close to getting the equaliser moments later but goalkeeper Danlad made a stupendous save to deny the hosts.

Black Meteors doubled their advantage in the 75th minute after Barnieh converted another penalty kick before the home side got a consolation.

"The “Phobia spirit” will continue to shine wherever we go... Well done warriors," Hearts of Oak wrote on their Twitter.

The second leg will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi next week.