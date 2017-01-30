Hearts of Oak handed massive blow as coach Paul Aigbogun pulls out of deal

The former Enyimba FC and Warri Wolves was expected to arrive from London on Monday night but communicated his dis-interest in the job.

Hearts of Oak have been dealt a severe blow after Nigerian Paul Aigbogun reversed his decision on taking up the vacant coaching job.

Aigbogun had agreed terms with Hearts to replace Sergio Traquil who was sacked in the back end of last season.

This means assistant coach Henry Wellington has been in charge for team during the preparations ahead of the new season.

Hearts of Oak open their campaign by making short trip to the El Wak Stadium to face Inter Allies.