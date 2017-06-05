Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Hearts of Oak issue apology after shambolic WAFA defeat

Published on: 05 June 2017

Hearts of Oak have apologized to their teeming supporters for the humiliating 5-0 defeat to WAFA in the Ghanaian top-flight on Sunday.

The Academy Boys took the Phobians to the cleaners in Sogakope to deliver the sucker-punch infront of a packed crowd.

The devastating defeat has left many unanswered questions as the side's title ambition took a knock.

But the club has apologised for the defeat insisting it will bounce back.

The Phobians host struggling debutante Bola All Stars in their next fixture.

