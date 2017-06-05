Hearts of Oak issue apology after shambolic WAFA defeat

Hearts of Oak have apologized to their teeming supporters for the humiliating 5-0 defeat to WAFA in the Ghanaian top-flight on Sunday.

The Academy Boys took the Phobians to the cleaners in Sogakope to deliver the sucker-punch infront of a packed crowd.

The devastating defeat has left many unanswered questions as the side's title ambition took a knock.

But the club has apologised for the defeat insisting it will bounce back.

Impossible to say good morning today but we sincerely apologize for the harrowing result yesterday. We are down, but we will rise again. pic.twitter.com/I1CzXvT43K — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 5, 2017

The Phobians host struggling debutante Bola All Stars in their next fixture.

