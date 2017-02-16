Hearts of Oak Ivorian striker Alex Kouami determined to succeed in Ghana after league debut

New Accra Hearts of Oak striker Alex Kouami Kouassi insists he has no immediate personal target but says he's taking it one game at a time.

The Ivorian import signed a three-year deal with Hearts and scored a couple of goals in preseason.

Kouami played for 63 minutes against Inter Allies on Monday but he reveals he would need time to know the Ghana terrain before he can set targets.

"I played four seasons in Morocco, a season in India and also in my country with Africa Sports. This is the first time I am playing in Ghana and I will have to know the terrain very well before I can set personal targets," Kouami told accraheartsofoaksc.com.

"For the moment, I have no target. I am taking it one game at a time. I know a lot of the fans are asking questions about me and they do not know me much. But I know that if I score, they will know me and I cannot wait to do that."

The former Minerva Academy striker is also confident he will use his strengths and qualities to help the team.

He said: "My strengths are good control and passing, good holding of the ball and bringing other players into the game. I can play with both feet and I am good in the air. I think I can use all of that to help the team win the Championship."

