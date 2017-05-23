Hearts of Oak legend Sammy Adjei says club have improved this season

Hearts of Oak legend Sammy Adjei has praised the team's exploits this season and claims there is an improvement comparing to that of last season.

Adjei, who was the first choice goalkeeper when the Phobians won the Ghana premiership, CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup in 2000 and 2001 respectively further challenged the team to keep training hard along with prayers before they can their level in the 2000/2001.

"At the moment, Hearts of Oak are moving forward because comparing their performance this season and that of last season, they have improved tremendously," he told Silver FM

"The club look very fine this season and I'm happy. If they want to reach the level of the 2000 and 2001 squad, they must continue training hard together with prayers."

The Phobians are currently sitting third on the league table and have reached the round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)