Hearts of Oak management calls for calm after humiliating defeat at WAFA

Hearts of Oak have released a statement apologizing to all supporters and well-wishers of the club for their heavy defeat suffered at the hands of WAFA on Sunday.

It was a day to forget for the team and fans who made the trip to Sogakope as WAFA clobbered the Phobians 5-0 in front of pack crowd at the Red Bull Arena.

The defeat is Hearts' heaviest since 1958, prompting management to call for calm among fans.

The statement read: ''The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited will like to sincerely apologize to all supporters and well-wishers of the club for the heavy defeat the club suffered at the hands of West African Football Academy in our Ghana Premier League match-day 17 game at Sogakope last Sunday.

As current leaders of the club, we take full responsibility for this defeat just as we take credit anytime the team achieves success on the field of play.

We admit that on the day we were not good enough to salvage the situation and would like to ask for the continuous support and cooperation of all stakeholders to move this club forward.

We will like to assure all Phobians that the Management of the club is putting in measures that would ensure that the team returns to winning ways as soon as possible in our next game against Bolga AllStars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

This defeat is very hard to take for all Phobians but the Management of the club would like to assure all fans that we will double up our efforts to ensure that the club avoids such situations in the future.

Once again, we apologize for this "embarrassment" caused to our dearest club and ask for support as we continue with our plans towards ensuring that Hearts of Oak attains success in the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA FUP competitions at the end of the season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)