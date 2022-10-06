Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen undergoes successful thigh surgery in South Africa

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has undergone successful surgery in South Africa to correct a thigh injury he has been carrying for months.

The Ghana U23 player left Ghana last week for South Africa to go under the knife, which was successfully done on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The combative midfielder got injured at the latter stages of last season but managed to complete the season.

The player underwent the thigh surgery at the Netcare Linksfield Hospital located in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The pre-surgery formalities on the player were conducted on September 27, 2022.

The medical team that conducted the surgery was led by experienced surgeon, Dr. McCready.

Dr. McCready is the same surgeon who operated on Nurudeen's teammates Mamani Lawali and Daniel Kordie who have since returned to the field again.

Nurudeen has managed just 24 matches for the club since joining Hearts of Oak from Vision FC in 2020 due recurring injuries.