Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie was Man-of-the-Match in Wa All Stars win

Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie was named the man-of-the-match in the 2-1 win over Wa All Stars.

The mercurial midfielder controlled the game for the Phobians and he was adjudged ahead of Alexandre Kouami, who scored and created another for Thomas Abbey.

Kodie flickered in and out of the game but when he got into his groove, he made the Phobians tick.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder is slowly finding form and confidence at the right time as he dovetailed with Malik Akowuah to completely dominate the midfield action against the defending league champions.

Kodie's performance was more than enough to earn him the official MOTM.

