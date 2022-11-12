Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako happy with Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has revealed that Slavko Matic has been a great motivator since taking over as head coach.

The Serbian was appointed in mid-October following the departure of Samuel Boadu.

Matic has taken charge of two games and won both, lifting Hearts of Oak from the bottom half to the top half, and they have a chance to be in the top four before the World Cup break.

Awako scored a stunning free-kick to secure victory in Matic's first game against Bibiani GoldStars, and the midfielder excelled in last week's slender victory over Kotoku Royals.

The Phobians are set to host Karela United on Sunday, and Awako has confessed that he is pleased with Matic.

"So far so good because we have a new coach in which we need to adapt to how he wants the team to play. He is yet to spend two months here or a month some weeks we were able to get to some stage which I know there is a lot of work to be done," he said

"It is not easy our game with Bibiani, there are one or two lapses which we the players we know that yes we need to do more. He keeps telling us we shouldn't worry but we will get there, but we should keep believing in ourselves."

"For me as a player we know we haven't gotten to our level yet there is more room for improvement as time goes on we are going to get there. And people will see the Accra Hearts of Oak we all know we will see a better side this time."