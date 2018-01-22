Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim attributes G-8 final loss to lack of concentration

Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim believes lack of concentration cost them the GHALCA G-8 title after losing 2-1 to Dreams FC in the final on Sunday.

Hearts lost a second successive GHALCA season's curtain raiser tournaments following their 2-1 to Premier League newcomers Dreams FC.

Daniel Kordie shot the Phobians into the lead in the 11th minute, but Abdul Razak Cronwell restored parity for the Still Believe seven minutes after.

Leonard Owusu struck the winning goal for Karim Zito’s side from the spot in the 63rd minute.

"I think we were carried away after scoring the lead. We were over excited and they equalized and then they came back to overtake us, so I think we relaxed after scoring the first goal and that cost us the title but I think on the whole we played better."

Hearts lost last season's final 6-5 on penalties to Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)