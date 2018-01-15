Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim reckons tough test provided by Ebusua Dwarfs in G-8

Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has reckoned the length they had to go through before overcoming Ebusua Dwarfs in their final group of the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The Phobians edged out Ebusua Dwarfs 3-2 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday to book their place in the last four of this year's competition.

But according to midfield dynamo, Samudeen Ibrahim, the Crabs handed them a tough test despite coming out unscathed in the match.

“It was very tough game for us, we came into the game very angry and determined to a least go back home with a point but they almost surprised."

“We thank God we were able to overcome them and qualify to the next stage,” Samudeen said in a post-match presser.

The Phobians fell behind to Stephen Bentil's 27th minute header but defender Christopher Bonney levelled the score line for the Premier League giants.

Dwarfs regained their lead through Joseph Esso from the spot kick after Moro Adams was brought down by Richard Akrofi.

However, three minutes after Crabs had taken the lead, Richard Zuma came from the bench to restore parity for the second time for Hearts from an expertly taken pass by Samudeen Ibrahim.

With the game looking set for a 2-2 draw, hero of the day Richard Zuma magically weaved between two Dwarfs defenders to fire home the winner for Hearts.

Hearts of Oak will engage arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the semifinal stage of the competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday, January 17.

