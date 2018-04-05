Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbina replies Saddick Adams - "Don't compare yourself to me"

Winful Cobbina has asked Saddick Adams never to compare himself to him following the Asante Kotoko striker's comments that he deserved to win the 2017 MTN FA Cup Most Valuable Player gong ahead of the Hearts of Oak silky midfielder.

In the wake of the 2017 MTN Cup awards ceremony at the MPlaza Hotel on Wednesday night, Adams descended heavily on the organizers after missing out on the Most Valuable Player accolade to Wilfred Cobbina, claiming that he deserved the gong more than his Hearts of Oak rival.

However, Cobbina did not take Adams' comments lightly as he hit back at the former Atletico Madrid youth forward and insisted that his superlative performance in the 2017 MTN FA Cup earned him the prestigious award on Wednesday night.

"I don't normally talk about such things because we're colleagues but he shouldn't compare himself to me. I deserved the accolade and the organizers gave it to me," he told Zylofon FM. "He should forget about the MTN FA Cup trophy that his club won. With the performance, I was better than him and he can't compare himself to me. "If my performance was poor in the entire competition... I don't think I could have earned a nomination." "It was fair...I knew I was going to clinch the Best Player of the Year award because I helped Hearts of Oak to reach the grand finale of the competition and also won three Man of the Match."

