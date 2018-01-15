Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah closes in on Viborg FF move- Report

Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo Winful Cobbinah is on the verge of completing a move to Danish second-tier side Viborg FF in the ongoing transfer window.

According to media reports, the Accra-based giants have reached an agreement with Viborg IF of a transfer fee around €75,000.

The silky enforcer enplaned to Denmark on Sunday evening to undergo his medical before putting pen to paper with the Green and White lads.

Following his splendid performance, Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah invited the 26-year-old to the senior national team of Ghana last year. Cobbinah was a member of the Black Stars 'B' squad that clinched the 2017 WAFU Cup.

