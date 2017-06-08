HEARTS OF OAK: NCC Organizer Paa Kofi Sunsum blasts coach Nuttal for WAFA humiliation

Hearts of Oak’s National Chapters Committee Organizer Paa Kofi Sunsum has blasted head coach Frant Nuttal Elliot for the side’s shameful defeat at WAFA on Sunday.

The former CAF Champions League winners were handed their worse league defeat – 5-0, in the hands of the Academy Boys at the Red Bull Arena in the week 17 clash of the Ghana Premier League.

A defeat that sent shivers down the spine of all other Premier League clubs yet to visit the Red Bull Arena.

And Sunsum believes Frank Nuttal must be blamed for their greatest defeat.

"After fifty years as a club, we have never been humiliated this way." He told Asempa FM.

"In the second half, the coach had everything wrong,” he angrily said.

“The players didn't know what to do because they were totally confused. I am happy the management members of the club were present at the stadium and if they don't begin to do things right, things will get worse.”

He added that the coach alone must however not carry the blame since the management owe the players over some months salaries.

"I am disappointed in the management of the club because the truth is, the players have not been paid for the past five months,” he noted.

Hearts after their humiliation are still 3rd on the league log with 27 points behind leaders WAFA and Aduana Stars in 1st and 2nd positions respectively.

