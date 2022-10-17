Hearts of Oak NCC to hold press conference after early Africa exit

Hearts of Oak fans have scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, to address the club's recent poor form.

The fans are upset about their early departure from Africa, and the National Chapters Committee (NCC) has called a press conference to air their grievances.

Fans were disappointed after the club failed to mount a comeback against AS Real Bamako, and as a result, they have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The press conference will be addressed by NCC Chairman Elvis Hermann Hesse, who reportedly had an altercation with board member Vincent Sowah Odotei during Sunday's match.

Hearts of Oak won 1-0, but it wasn't enough because they were defeated 3-0 in the first leg. The game's aftermath was chaotic, with fans holding Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi, another board member, hostage.

Their car tyres were deflated, and it took the intervention of the police to get them out of the stadium, as fans wanted to pounce on them.