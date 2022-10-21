GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 October 2022
Hearts of Oak new coach Slavko Matic sends strong message to players 

Hearts of Oak new coach Slavko Matic is demanding hard work from his players before the season resumes.

The Serbian coach has been handed a two-year contract after he was officially unveiled by the club on Wednesday.

Matic in his first interview with the club’s media clamoured fire hard work, teamwork and respect among the playing body.

“What we must do from today is we must work hard, we must have teamwork, we must work smart, we must respect each other.

“They know the club they are representing and then big club big expectations.” Slavko Matic told Hearts of Oak media.

Hearts of Oak have had a slow start to the 2022/23 season with just two points from their three opening games in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by Malian side Real Bamako after losing 3-1 on aggregate after the two legs.

 

 

