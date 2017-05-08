Hearts of Oak NO 2 preaches against complacency ahead of crack WAFA clash

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach Henry Wellington Lamptey says the fans must be patient with the team adding that he’s confident the team will improve some more.

The Phobians are enjoying a six game unbeaten streak and they climaxed the run with a sweet 3-1 victory over Kotoko.

But Henry Lamptey believes things can only get better for Hearts however he wants the fans to be patient with the team.

“We should have time and exercise patience for our players and I know most of them did not start well but I can see that most of them are coming up and they are doing fine,” he told accraheartsofoaksc.com.

“I know the fans want us to do better than what we are doing but I will assure them that things will improve; we thank the fans massively for their support.”

Reviewing the 3-1 win over Kotoko last Monday, Wellington praised the support rendered the team by the fans and also applauded the impact of Kwame Kizito, who came off the bench to score against the Porcupines and created openings for the two other goals.

“The fans applauded every tackle, they applauded every pass, and they were really up for the game and they pushed us to win the game so they should exercise patience for us. We will do it for them,” the Hearts deputy coach assured.

“My plan was that [Kwame] Kizito would start the game but later I decided to start him in the second half; I felt he could do better when he came from the bench and so when he was coming, I told him a few things to do and he did it perfectly. We need to be patient with him and the other players.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)