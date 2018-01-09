Hearts of Oak nominate four players for the 2017 PoTY Award

Giants Hearts of Oak have shortlisted Thomas Abbey, Patrick Razak, Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbinah to challenge for the club's 2017 player of the year award.

In a statement released on the club’s website read:

Patrick Razak: Played 25 matches in the league; scored two goals and assisted three goals. He scored two goals from five appearances in the FA Cup.

Thomas Abbey: He played 26 matches in the league and scored 13 goals. He scored only a goal in five matches in the FA Cup competition.

Vincent Atingah: He played 27 matches in the league and scored five goals. The defender also scored three goals in five matches in the FA Cup competition.

Winful Cobbinah: He played in 15 matches in the league and scored four goals and provided 8 assists. The midfielder played in four FA Cup matches.

