Hearts of Oak pat 'supporter' hip hop star Kwesi Arthur despite losing out on BET award

Published on: 1 hour ago
Kwesi Arthur

Hearts of Oak have congratulated Ghanaian hip hop artiste Kwesi Arthur despite failing to win the Best New International Act at the BET awards.

Arthur got nominated for his 'Grind Day' song was alongside Prince Waly (France), Mc Soffia (Brazil), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK), Iamddb (UK) and eventual winner Sjava (South Africa).

Last year, the Tema-based rapper appeared on a TV show in a Hearts replica jersey which earned him some followers.

The club posted on their Twitter handle: ''Heads up, @KwesiArthur_. You have made all of us proud. You are a winner even based on the depths that you have risen from.

''The only way for you, is UP. Keep moving up, keep shining, keep rising, keep grinding, and keep being awesome.''

The 2018 Black Entertainment (BET) Awards was held in Los Angeles, United States of America on Sunday, 24 June, 2018.

 

