Hearts of Oak playmaker Samudeen Ibrahim to undergo trials with Czech side Varnsdorf

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Samudeen Ibrahim, will undergo a trial with Czech side FK Varnsdorf with the potential of gaining a permanent contract with the club.

The second tier club have offered the talented player the chance to impress this the coaching staff before the decision is made to give him the contract.

Ibrahim will join the club Varnsdorf for the one-month trial with a likelihood of him being signed on when the winter transfer window opens in January.

The midfielder has been an ever-present player for the Accra-based giants since joining them from second tier side King Solomon two seasons ago.

Samudeen was named the Best Player of the 2015/2016 Division One League while playing for King Solomon.

His departure will give Hearts the chance to recruit more players who have been targeted for next season.

