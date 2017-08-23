Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah dropped for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Published on: 23 August 2017
Winful Cobbinah

Hearts of Oak talisman Winful Cobbinah has been omitted from Ghana's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah announced on Tuesday the final team that will face Congo in a double header.

Despite the mercurial midfielder's delightful displays in the 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Faso, he has been dropped.

  • http://sportsfileghana.com says:
    August 23, 2017 06:12 pm
    your time will come bro

